Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

