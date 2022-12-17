Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 492 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $114.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.