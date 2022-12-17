Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Shares Up 7.2%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.69 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.22 ($0.11). 2,871,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,742,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

Shore Capital reissued a "suspended" rating on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

