Joystick Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,934.17 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003338 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $111.45 million and $121,934.17 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014641 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00229126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5566267 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $120,737.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.