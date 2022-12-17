JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target to SEK 385

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 305 to SEK 385 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDNNY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.00.

BDNNY stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

