Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DexCom by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 518,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in DexCom by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of DexCom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.