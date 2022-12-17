K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
KBL opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.58. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen
In other news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,259.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
