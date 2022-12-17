K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

KBL opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.58. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,259.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

KBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

