Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.94) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

KPTI opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $251.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,081 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

