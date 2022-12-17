Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in November

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.1 %
KPCPY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.
About Kasikornbank Public
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.