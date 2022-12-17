Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in November

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.1 %

KPCPY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

