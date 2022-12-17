Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0055

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $83.50 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $848.04 or 0.05076724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00487432 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,824.35 or 0.28880581 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,209,148,917 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,200,677,276 with 15,200,677,276.118261 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00507657 USD and is down -11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,933,057.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

