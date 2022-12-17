Kaspa Price Down 27% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $82.34 million and $1.74 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $888.02 or 0.05316970 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00486594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.99 or 0.28829464 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,213,383,856 coins and its circulating supply is 15,213,384,151 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,200,677,276 with 15,200,677,276.118261 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00507657 USD and is down -11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,933,057.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

