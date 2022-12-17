Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

