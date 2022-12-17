Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,452. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.