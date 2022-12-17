KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Update

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KemPharm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

KemPharm Trading Up 0.2 %

About KemPharm

KMPH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 550,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,822. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.