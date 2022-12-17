Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.3 %

KTCC stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.