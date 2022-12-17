Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

