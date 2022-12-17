Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.