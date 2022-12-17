Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Kimball Electronics Price Performance
Shares of KE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 249,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $572.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $25.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball Electronics (KE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.