Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of KE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 249,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $572.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

About Kimball Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.