Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 2,446,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 362.9 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

KCDMF stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

