Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 2,446,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 362.9 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
KCDMF stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.