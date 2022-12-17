Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.93 and traded as high as C$5.72. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 4,619,800 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

About Kinross Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.