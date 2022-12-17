Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KSCP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.52. 206,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,147. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Knightscope by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 88,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

