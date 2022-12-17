Komodo Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.45 million and $579,161.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00250621 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00084081 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053520 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000211 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,198,690 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.