Komodo Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.45 million and $579,161.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00250621 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00084081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,198,690 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

