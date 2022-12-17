Konnect (KCT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,708.88

Konnect (KCT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $25,708.88 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.32 or 0.05415326 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00486468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.31 or 0.28823476 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

