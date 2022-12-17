Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. 11,126,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,682. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

