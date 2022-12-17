Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

