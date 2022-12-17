Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.91. 4,954,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.64. The company has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.