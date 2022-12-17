KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $3,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 194,053 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

