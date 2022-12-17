Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.15 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNUT. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 11.7 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -199.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

