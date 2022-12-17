K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.84) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.21) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.00) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

Shares of KPLUY stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

