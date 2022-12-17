KuCoin Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.47 or 0.00038733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $636.97 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $852.23 or 0.05108480 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00487978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.45 or 0.28912961 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

