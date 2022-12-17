Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 44,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.