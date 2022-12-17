Laqira Protocol Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $34.15 million and $228,316.09 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

