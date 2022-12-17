Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ LSCC opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
See Also
