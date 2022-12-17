Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LRCDF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

