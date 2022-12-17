LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LCNB Trading Up 0.1 %

LCNB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCNB by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCNB. StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

