LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
LCNB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.41%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCNB. StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
