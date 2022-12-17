Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LEAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,444. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

