Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $86.76 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 1.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 243,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.22.

