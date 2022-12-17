Legacy Wealth Management Inc Invests $205,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,918,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

