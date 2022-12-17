Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
LEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
