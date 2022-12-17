Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 80,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.