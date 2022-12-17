Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 13,300 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for about 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,480,000 after buying an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after buying an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,124,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,569,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

