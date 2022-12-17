Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

BIP stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,125. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

