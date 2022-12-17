Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 68,862,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.