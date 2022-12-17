Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after acquiring an additional 191,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.03.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,777. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.