Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Universal Health Services worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.77. 2,426,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.13.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

