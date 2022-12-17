Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 942,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDA traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 509,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,902. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.