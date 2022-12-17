Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 26.4% in November

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 942,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 5.2 %

LBRDA traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 509,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,902. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $164.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.