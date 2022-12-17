Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Trading 1.1% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.