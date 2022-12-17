Lido DAO Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $818.29 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,980,441 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

