Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.83 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,169.46 or 0.06977684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $7.83 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $847.01 or 0.05058528 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00489127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.64 or 0.28981014 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,813,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,807,173.23954708 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,166.99896468 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,093,882.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.