Lido wstETH One Day Volume Hits $16.24 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $16.24 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,279.72 or 0.07664204 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars.

